Scottish nationalism is same as racism, London mayor claims
The Labour mayor of London has likened Scottish nationalism to racism, insisting that there is "no difference" between them and those who try to "divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion". He wrote in the Daily Record newspaper: "The last thing we need now is to pit different parts of our country or sections of our society against each other - or to further fuel division or seek separation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|7 hr
|Zeppelin
|37
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|7 hr
|Zeppelin
|60
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|19 hr
|About time
|1,146
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|20 hr
|About time
|1,893
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|22 hr
|About time
|126
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Fri
|TerriB1
|1
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|About time
|91
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC