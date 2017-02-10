Scot, 34, with 'Viking beard' refused...

Scot, 34, with 'Viking beard' refused entry to T2 Trainspotting but then drinks pints in cinema bar

Read more: Sunday Herald

A 34-year-old bloke with a full "Viking beard" was refused entry to a film for not having ID -- but was then allowed to drink pints at the cinema's bar. Steven McKimm was on a rare night out with his fiance, Joanne Nicol, to see the new T2 Trainspotting film.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 34,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,569

