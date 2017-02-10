Scot, 34, with 'Viking beard' refused entry to T2 Trainspotting but then drinks pints in cinema bar
A 34-year-old bloke with a full "Viking beard" was refused entry to a film for not having ID -- but was then allowed to drink pints at the cinema's bar. Steven McKimm was on a rare night out with his fiance, Joanne Nicol, to see the new T2 Trainspotting film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ...
|25 min
|ccccccc
|5
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|6 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 hr
|Teddy
|1,800
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|16 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism...
|17 hr
|reality
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|17 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|17 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC