Romanian speaker charged with lying can go on trial
Romania has seen massive anti-government protests in the week since the center-left government passed an emer... . Protesters wave flags as they gather outside the government building in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|50 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,801
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|54 min
|George
|6,438
|'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ...
|2 hr
|Nose in reading
|6
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|9 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|18 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism...
|19 hr
|reality
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|20 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC