Romanian speaker charged with lying c...

Romanian speaker charged with lying can go on trial

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Romania has seen massive anti-government protests in the week since the center-left government passed an emer... . Protesters wave flags as they gather outside the government building in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 50 min Pro Ukraine_ 1,801
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 54 min George 6,438
News 'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ... 2 hr Nose in reading 6
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 9 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
News Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t... 18 hr svrbisatanci 2
News 'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism... 19 hr reality 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... 20 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,569 • Total comments across all topics: 278,764,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC