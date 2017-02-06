Romania leader: govt won't resign in ...

Romania leader: govt won't resign in face of mass protests

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Tens of thousands of people shine lights from mobile phones and torches during a protest in front of the government building in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Romania's government met Sunday to repeal an emergency decree that decriminalizes official misconduct, a law that has prompted massive protests at home and widespread condemnation from abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 5 hr Enter 6,426
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 8 hr George 1,742
News Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum... 13 hr PEACE IN OUR TIME 2
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) 16 hr Judge Phart 60
News Wall that Pristina wanted removed demolished in... 19 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Ethnic Serbs Knock Down Wall Dividing City In K... 20 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbs tear down contested wall in Kosovo 20 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,625,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC