Romania leader: govt won't resign in face of mass protests
Tens of thousands of people shine lights from mobile phones and torches during a protest in front of the government building in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Romania's government met Sunday to repeal an emergency decree that decriminalizes official misconduct, a law that has prompted massive protests at home and widespread condemnation from abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|Enter
|6,426
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 hr
|George
|1,742
|Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum...
|13 hr
|PEACE IN OUR TIME
|2
|Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14)
|16 hr
|Judge Phart
|60
|Wall that Pristina wanted removed demolished in...
|19 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Ethnic Serbs Knock Down Wall Dividing City In K...
|20 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbs tear down contested wall in Kosovo
|20 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC