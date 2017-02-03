Romania govt vows to repeal law that goes easy on corruption
Un hombre ondea una bandera rumana durante una protesta masiva en Bucarest, el jueves 2 de febrero del 2017, para oponerse a un decreto del gobierno que diluye la definicion legal de corrupcion. . Protesters shout slogans during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down with no in...
|1 hr
|Sledgehammer
|2
|Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum...
|3 hr
|George
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Teddy
|1,692
|Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down with no in...
|4 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|13 hr
|George
|5
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|22 hr
|Enter
|6,424
|NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ease Tension...
|Sat
|Teddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC