Romania: 13th day of govt protests draw tens of thousands

1 hr ago

Protesters numbering in the tens of thousands gathered again Sunday outside the Romanian government's offices to demand the resignation of the East European country's leadership. The enormous crowds assembled in Victory Square marked the 13th consecutive day of anti-government demonstrations in Bucharest, the capital.

