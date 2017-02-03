Rebels in Ukraine say commander is ki...

Rebels in Ukraine say commander is killed in a car bombing - Sat, 04 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A top rebel commander in eastern Ukraine was killed when his automobile exploded, along with another person, rebels said Saturday, blaming Ukraine's special services for the blast. Fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatist rebels has escalated over the past week in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 33 people, including civilians, and wounding several dozen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down with no in... 1 hr Sledgehammer 2
News Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum... 3 hr George 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr Teddy 1,692
News Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down with no in... 4 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno... 13 hr George 5
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 22 hr Enter 6,424
News NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ease Tension... Sat Teddy 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,577,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC