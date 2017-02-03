Rebels in Ukraine say commander is killed in a car bombing - Sat, 04 Feb 2017 PST
A top rebel commander in eastern Ukraine was killed when his automobile exploded, along with another person, rebels said Saturday, blaming Ukraine's special services for the blast. Fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatist rebels has escalated over the past week in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 33 people, including civilians, and wounding several dozen.
