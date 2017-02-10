Putin says could meet Trump in Slovenia, but choice not Moscow's alone
Slovenia would be a good place for a first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin said on Friday, but he said the choice of venue would not be Moscow's alone. Putin made the comments after Slovenian President Borut Pahor offered Ljubljana, his country's capital, as a venue for a meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders who have not met since Trump's inauguration last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,801
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|George
|6,438
|'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ...
|4 hr
|Nose in reading
|6
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|12 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|21 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism...
|22 hr
|reality
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|22 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC