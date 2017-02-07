Putin, Merkel call for cease-fire in eastern Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The Kremlin is indignant over the comments of a Fox News journalist who called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "killer" in an interview with President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect?
|11 min
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|22 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,778
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|3 hr
|zio-media cabal
|125
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Kiss6729
|6,432
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|6 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|9
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Macedonian capital offers free transport to fig...
|21 hr
|Mkz6
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC