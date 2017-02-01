Putin heads to Hungary, his 1st trip to EU since US election

This photo taken on Jan. 30, 2017 shows the bronze statue of Lenin at Memento Park in Budapest, Hungary, a museum exhibiting dozens of Socialist-era statues and monuments removed from the streets of Budapest after the fall of the communist regime. For Hungary, a pro-Russian leader in the White House offers hope the Western world might end the sanctions imposed over Russia's annexation of Crimea and its role in eastern Ukraine.

