Putin heads to Hungary, his 1st trip to EU since US election
This photo taken on Jan. 30, 2017 shows the bronze statue of Lenin at Memento Park in Budapest, Hungary, a museum exhibiting dozens of Socialist-era statues and monuments removed from the streets of Budapest after the fall of the communist regime. For Hungary, a pro-Russian leader in the White House offers hope the Western world might end the sanctions imposed over Russia's annexation of Crimea and its role in eastern Ukraine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Fascist Nazi Ukraine
|6,408
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|3 hr
|Dave
|1
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,614
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|4 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|1
|Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14)
|8 hr
|Parden Pard
|61
|No Breakthrough Reported At Kosovo-Serbia Talks...
|8 hr
|Teddy
|2
