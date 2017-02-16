PSA boss to meet top German officials...

PSA boss to meet top German officials over Opel plans

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 15 The chief executive of Peugeot maker PSA Group, Carlos Tavares, plans to meet senior German officials in the near future to discuss the possible acquisition of General Motors' European Opel division, the French carmaker said on Wednesday. "Carlos Tavares intends to meet with Opel's stakeholders in Germany," a PSA spokesman said, without giving any timetable for the talks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,880
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) 5 hr Bledi 2
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... 5 hr zika the great 7
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 6 hr NAZI RUSSIA 6,460
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... 11 hr north american do... 5
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... 22 hr svrbisatanci 3
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Wed Romi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC