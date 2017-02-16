PSA boss to meet top German officials over Opel plans

Feb 15 The chief executive of Peugeot maker PSA Group, Carlos Tavares, plans to meet senior German officials in the near future to discuss the possible acquisition of General Motors' European Opel division, the French carmaker said on Wednesday. "Carlos Tavares intends to meet with Opel's stakeholders in Germany," a PSA spokesman said, without giving any timetable for the talks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.