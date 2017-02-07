Prince William calls for end to stigm...

Prince William calls for end to stigma on mental illness

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

William told a gathering of health writers in London on Monday that treating mental health with the same respect as physical health "should be the norm." He calls the United Kingdom's suicide rate among men under the age of 40 "an appalling stain on our society."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr Hungarian 101 1,763
News Macedonian capital offers free transport to fig... 5 hr Mkz6 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 5 hr Enter 6,430
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 6 hr SLAVSRNO MACEDONIANS 47,218
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... 7 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 5
News Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno... 13 hr WEAK TRUMP 6
News Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum... Mon PEACE IN OUR TIME 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,656,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC