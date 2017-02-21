Prague kicks off repairs of its iconi...

Prague kicks off repairs of its iconic 19th century carousel

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this picture taken on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, a young girl looks at restored stuffed horses that were part of a historical carousel put on display at the National Technical Museum in Prague, Czech Republic. The museum acquired the carousel in 2004 from its private owners and had finally secured enough money to finance a major renovation project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) 4 hr Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) 4 hr Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 17 hr About time 1,146
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 17 hr About time 1,893
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... 19 hr About time 126
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Fri TerriB1 1
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Fri About time 91
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC