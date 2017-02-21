Prague kicks off repairs of its iconic 19th century carousel
In this picture taken on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, a young girl looks at restored stuffed horses that were part of a historical carousel put on display at the National Technical Museum in Prague, Czech Republic. The museum acquired the carousel in 2004 from its private owners and had finally secured enough money to finance a major renovation project.
