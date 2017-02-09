Possible Trump EU envoy: US suspicious of 'anti-American' EU
Malloch said the bloc is anti-American and the U.S. will ... . U.S. businessman Ted Malloch, Donald Trump's potential choice as envoy to the EU, speaks to The Associated Press during an interview in London, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 min
|Teddy
|1,791
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|16 min
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|18 min
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|19 min
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Enter
|6,437
|'No time to waste', EU's Hahn tells Macedonia's...
|5 hr
|mr large
|2
|'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism...
|Thu
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC