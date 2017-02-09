Possible Trump EU envoy: US suspiciou...

Possible Trump EU envoy: US suspicious of 'anti-American' EU

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Malloch said the bloc is anti-American and the U.S. will ... . U.S. businessman Ted Malloch, Donald Trump's potential choice as envoy to the EU, speaks to The Associated Press during an interview in London, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 7 min Teddy 1,791
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... 16 min Slobodan Medojevic 1
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... 18 min Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t... 19 min Slobodan Medojevic 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr Enter 6,437
News 'No time to waste', EU's Hahn tells Macedonia's... 5 hr mr large 2
News 'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism... Thu Envidity Energy Inc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC