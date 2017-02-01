Poll: Merkel's challenger Schulz boos...

Poll: Merkel's challenger Schulz boosts German center-left

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Candidate of the German Social Democrats, SPD, for the upcoming elections and former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. SPD is backing Schulz to lead their campaign to unseat Chancellor Angela Merkel in the elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 54 min Reply 1,599
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Enter 6,398
News Kosovo, Serbia Leaders To Hold Talks As Tension... 13 hr SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News Pristina prevents Vulin from entering Kosovo 23 hr svrbisatanci 2
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Tue MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,216
News Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early ... Tue George 6
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... Tue Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,726 • Total comments across all topics: 278,468,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC