Polish prime minister hurt in car crash but prognosis good
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo suffered injuries in a car crash in southern Poland on Friday and was flown by helicopter to Warsaw for medical tests, even though doctors and her spokesman said that she was not badly hurt. The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the southern town of Oswiecim, which is Szydlo's hometown.
