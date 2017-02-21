Polish leader sparks outcry with 'hum...

Polish leader sparks outcry with 'humane masters' claim

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

WARSAW, Poland - The leader of Poland's ruling party faced accusations that he used offensive and divisive language when he said Wednesday that members of his ruling party are "humane masters." The language evoked a time when Polish society was divided between serfs and their masters, or lords.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Tue svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Tue George 1,892
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Tue George 6,470
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Mon Carl the floorwalker 2
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb 18 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC