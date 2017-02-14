Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw ...

Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparent power grab

14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Protesters taking part in a march against the ruling party's plans to expand Poland's capital Warsaw by incorporating 32 neighboring municipalities into its administrative boundaries, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Opposition says the plan is designed to help the ruling Law and Justice party win control of Warsaw in 2018 local elections, something it could not achieve otherwise.

