Poland's top politician builds moment...

Poland's top politician builds momentum against Tusk in EU

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The powerful head of Poland's ruling party says the government opposes a second term for fellow Pole Donald Tusk as European Council head, which will be determined at next week's European Union summit. The statement Tuesday echoed earlier declarations by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, but it seemed aimed at building momentum against Tusk, Kaczynski's political foe in Poland, just days before the decision is made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Mon Lorraine Belloni 58
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Feb 24 About time 126
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC