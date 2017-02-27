Poland's top politician builds momentum against Tusk in EU

The powerful head of Poland's ruling party says the government opposes a second term for fellow Pole Donald Tusk as European Council head, which will be determined at next week's European Union summit. The statement Tuesday echoed earlier declarations by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, but it seemed aimed at building momentum against Tusk, Kaczynski's political foe in Poland, just days before the decision is made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.