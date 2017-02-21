Poland's populist govt brings hope to...

Poland's populist govt brings hope to struggling rural areas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Life has always been hard for Witold Pogorzelski, a farmer in eastern Poland. Fuel shortages in the communist era prevented him from transporting his produce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... 21 hr Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Sat Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) Sat Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Fri About time 1,146
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Fri About time 1,893
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Fri About time 126
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb 24 TerriB1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC