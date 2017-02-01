Poland taking Russia to UN court over late president's crash
Poland's government says it is taking Russia to the United Nations' principal court over the continuing probe into the 2010 death of Poland's president in a plane crash in Russia and Moscow's refusal to turn over the wreckage. The twin brother of late President Lech Kaczynski leads Poland's ruling party.
