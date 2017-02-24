Outside US, trans kids' toilets often...

Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a federal issue

Coming out as a transgender boy brought untold relief to Irish student Lucas Cross. After years of holding it in, he could finally start using the boys' restrooms at school - because Ireland, like some other parts of the world, doesn't make a federal issue about where children do their business.

Chicago, IL

