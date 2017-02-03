One migrant killed, 45 rescued off Tu...

One migrant killed, 45 rescued off Turkish coast en route to Greece

12 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

One migrant was killed and 45 others were rescued off a coast on Turkey's northern Aegean Sea en route to Greece's Lesbos Island early Feb. 5. A group of 46 migrants sailed from Turkey's western province of Canakkale's Ayvac k district early Feb. 5 in a rubber dinghy with the aim of reaching Lesbos. The boat sunk around two nautical miles off the Turkish coast after its engine broke, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Chicago, IL

