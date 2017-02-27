On this day from Monday, February 27 2017
Koringer, billed as the only female Yogi in the world, kept an hypnotic eye and firm hand on the reptiles. The musicians who had all jumped out of the pit, climbed back in to continue playing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|21 hr
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|37
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|60
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|About time
|1,146
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Fri
|About time
|1,893
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Fri
|About time
|126
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb 24
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC