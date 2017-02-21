No debt relief for Greece, Germany's deputy minister says
Greece must not be granted a "bail in" that would involve creditors taking a loss on their loans, Germany's deputy finance minister said in an interview broadcast on Feb. 26, reiterating the German government's opposition to debt relief for Athens. "There must not be a bail-in," Jens Spahn told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk, according to a written transcript of the interview.
