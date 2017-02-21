No debt relief for Greece, Germany's ...

No debt relief for Greece, Germany's deputy minister says

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Greece must not be granted a "bail in" that would involve creditors taking a loss on their loans, Germany's deputy finance minister said in an interview broadcast on Feb. 26, reiterating the German government's opposition to debt relief for Athens. "There must not be a bail-in," Jens Spahn told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk, according to a written transcript of the interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... 18 hr Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Sat Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) Sat Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Fri About time 1,146
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Fri About time 1,893
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Fri About time 126
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb 24 TerriB1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,177,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC