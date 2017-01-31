New Zealand's new leader sets Septemb...

New Zealand's new leader sets September date for election

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, file photo, New Zealand's Prime Minister Bill English addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as part of a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. English announced Wednesday the country will hold its national election on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 28 min George 1,580
News Kosovo, Serbia Leaders To Hold Talks As Tension... 2 hr SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News Pristina prevents Vulin from entering Kosovo 13 hr svrbisatanci 2
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 15 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,216
News Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early ... 16 hr George 6
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... 20 hr Mkz6 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 22 hr George 6,397
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,381 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC