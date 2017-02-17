Munich conference brings hope for cla...

Munich conference brings hope for clarity on U.S. priorities

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Chronicle

BERLIN – Top world leaders, diplomats and defense officials are getting their first opportunity to meet with members of the Trump administration amid concerns over the new president's commitment to NATO and posture toward Russia. Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are leading the U.S. delegation to the Munich Security Conference opening Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 2 hr George 6,466
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr George 1,882
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 2 hr George 1,145
News The Romania Playbook 4 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia... 10 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... 10 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) 20 hr Bledi 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC