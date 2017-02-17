Munich conference brings hope for clarity on U.S. priorities
BERLIN – Top world leaders, diplomats and defense officials are getting their first opportunity to meet with members of the Trump administration amid concerns over the new president's commitment to NATO and posture toward Russia. Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are leading the U.S. delegation to the Munich Security Conference opening Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|George
|6,466
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|George
|1,882
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|George
|1,145
|The Romania Playbook
|4 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia...
|10 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|10 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|20 hr
|Bledi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC