MP warns over armed vigilantes target...

MP warns over armed vigilantes targeting seagulls

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Milford Mercury

Concerns have risen that seagulls will launch a fresh wave of attacks on Britons as the breeding season hits this spring Menacing seagulls are causing such havoc in Britain that vigilantes are arming themselves with guns and launching their own culls, an MP has said. Conservative MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan said locals have been "wandering the streets" of the picturesque seaside town near the Scottish border to kill the birds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) 56 min Scandinavian Phart 5
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,765
News Macedonian capital offers free transport to fig... 9 hr Mkz6 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 9 hr Enter 6,430
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 9 hr SLAVSRNO MACEDONIANS 47,218
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... 11 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 5
News Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno... 16 hr WEAK TRUMP 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,650 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC