Montenegro accuses Russia of plotting to stage coup and kill its prime minister

Montenegro's special prosecutor has accused Russia and its secret service operatives of plotting a coup attempt that included plans to kill the small Balkan country's former prime minister. Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic said an investigation into the alleged plot last October to overthrow Montenegro's government and prevent it from joining Nato has shown "that Russian state bodies were involved at a certain level."

Chicago, IL

