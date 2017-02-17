Montenegro accuses Russia of plotting to stage coup and kill its prime minister
Montenegro's special prosecutor has accused Russia and its secret service operatives of plotting a coup attempt that included plans to kill the small Balkan country's former prime minister. Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic said an investigation into the alleged plot last October to overthrow Montenegro's government and prevent it from joining Nato has shown "that Russian state bodies were involved at a certain level."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|4 hr
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Teddy
|1,889
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Sun
|ENTER
|6,469
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Sun
|zika the great
|12
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Sat
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|George
|1,145
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC