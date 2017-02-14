Merkel, Tunisian premier pay tribute to Berlin attack dead
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Tunisian Prime Minister Yousseh Chahed have paid tribute to the 12 people killed and dozens injured in a truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin carried out by a Tunisian man whose asylum application was rejected. The two leaders placed individual white roses Tuesday at a makeshift memorial to the Dec. 19 attack victims in Berlin.
