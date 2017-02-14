Merkel, Tunisian premier pay tribute ...

Merkel, Tunisian premier pay tribute to Berlin attack dead

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Tunisian Prime Minister Yousseh Chahed have paid tribute to the 12 people killed and dozens injured in a truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin carried out by a Tunisian man whose asylum application was rejected. The two leaders placed individual white roses Tuesday at a makeshift memorial to the Dec. 19 attack victims in Berlin.

Chicago, IL

