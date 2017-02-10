Merkel to testify before German parli...

Merkel to testify before German parliament panel probing NSA

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to testify before a German parliamentary panel investigating U.S. intelligence activities in the country. The inquiry was launched a year after former NSA contractor Edward Snowden revealed details of secret U.S. eavesdropping programs in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 36 min MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Teddy 1,800
News Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t... 9 hr svrbisatanci 2
News 'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism... 10 hr reality 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... 11 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... 11 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 14 hr Enter 6,437
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC