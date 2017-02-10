Merkel to testify before German parliament panel probing NSA
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to testify before a German parliamentary panel investigating U.S. intelligence activities in the country. The inquiry was launched a year after former NSA contractor Edward Snowden revealed details of secret U.S. eavesdropping programs in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|36 min
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|1,800
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|9 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism...
|10 hr
|reality
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|11 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|11 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|Enter
|6,437
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC