Merkel: False rape claim shows need f...

Merkel: False rape claim shows need for fake news wariness

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Chancellor Angela Merkel says a rapidly debunked story that a German soldier serving as part of a NATO mission in Lithuania raped a teenage girl shows the need to be vigilant about fake news. Following talks with Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis in Berlin, Merkel was asked about the rape claim, which was made last week in an anonymous email to a Lithuanian lawmaker and media outlets, and quickly investigated and found to be fake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... 3 hr TerriB1 1
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) 12 hr About time 91
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 13 hr About time 6,471
News Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14) 13 hr About time 14
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 21 George 1,892
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC