Mattis' reassurance tour in Europe could include US requests

NATO defense ministers will begin a two-day ministerial beginning on Wednesday. The father of a 12-year-old Utah boy who was found severely malnourished in a feces-strewn bathroom was charged with child abuse on Tuesday, a month after the child's mother was charged with locking him in the room... The father of a 12-year-old Utah boy who was found severely malnourished in a feces-strewn bathroom was charged with child abuse on Tuesday, a month after the child's mother was charged with locking him in the room for about a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.