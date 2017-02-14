Mattis' reassurance tour in Europe could include US requests
NATO defense ministers will begin a two-day ministerial beginning on Wednesday. The father of a 12-year-old Utah boy who was found severely malnourished in a feces-strewn bathroom was charged with child abuse on Tuesday, a month after the child's mother was charged with locking him in the room... The father of a 12-year-old Utah boy who was found severely malnourished in a feces-strewn bathroom was charged with child abuse on Tuesday, a month after the child's mother was charged with locking him in the room for about a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Reply
|6,455
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Reply
|1,861
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|5 hr
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|5 hr
|Romi
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|7 hr
|panties8531
|12
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|8 hr
|Bubblegum5910
|2
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|10 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC