Matt LeBlanc rescues naked ramblers on Isle of Man in new Top Gear trailer

The first trailer for the latest series of Top Gear features an array of supercars and extraordinary vehicles - from the Aston Martin DB11 to the Ferrari FXX K, to the Russian eight-wheeled Avtoros Shaman. The 90-second teaser sees Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid endure an awkward BBC car insurance interview interwoven with clips from the new series.

