Man surrenders with jewels stolen at Spanish film awards

A lighting contractor has turned himself in to the police and returned jewels worth some 30,000 euros missing since last weekend from the hotel hosting the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony. A spokeswoman with Madrid's police said Friday that the 50 year-old Spaniard had arrived the night before at a police station accompanied by an organizer of the awards, which are the country's equivalents to Hollywood's Oscars.

