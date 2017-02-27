Macedonians protest making Albanian nation's second language
" Thousands of Macedonians have staged peaceful protests in the capital of Skopje and other cities against calls by ethnic Albanian parties to make Albanian the country's second official language. Ethnic Albanians comprise a quarter of Macedonia's 2.1 million people, and Albanian is an official language in minority-dominated areas.
