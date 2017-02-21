Lifestyle changes could be closing li...

Lifestyle changes could be closing life expectancy gap between men and women

Read more: Andover Advertiser

The study, led by Imperial College London in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, analysed long-term data on mortality to predict how life expectancy will change by 2030. Researchers found that British men born in 2030 are expected to live until they are 82.5 years old, and women until 85.3 - a gap of 2.8 years.

Chicago, IL

