Lawmaker: UK Speaker should quit for criticizing Trump
A Wednesday, June 4, 2014 file photo of Britain's Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow as he walks through Central Lobby before Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivered the Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'No time to waste', EU's Hahn tells Macedonia's...
|2 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|11 hr
|Teddy
|1,788
|'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism...
|11 hr
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|Enter
|6,436
|'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ...
|16 hr
|xxxx
|4
|Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect?
|Wed
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Wed
|zio-media cabal
|125
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC