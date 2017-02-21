Landing gear on plane carrying 59 collapsed during touchdown, airport says
It was a rocky and scary landing for passengers on board a Flybe flight arriving in the Netherlands today from Edinburgh, Scotland. "Flybe can confirm that there has been an incident involving one of our aircraft," the airline said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|21 hr
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|37
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|60
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|About time
|1,146
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Fri
|About time
|1,893
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Fri
|About time
|126
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb 24
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC