Kosovo wants EU, NATO to warn Serbia against escalation

Kosovo's president has called on the European Union and NATO to warn Serbia against inciting a new conflict in Kosovo and the region. President Hashim Thaci's request followed a Brussels meeting with Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic and their prime ministers convened by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

