Kosovo wants EU, NATO to warn Serbia against escalation
Kosovo's president has called on the European Union and NATO to warn Serbia against inciting a new conflict in Kosovo and the region. President Hashim Thaci's request followed a Brussels meeting with Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic and their prime ministers convened by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|34 min
|West is the Best
|6,415
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|3 hr
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Reply
|1,617
|Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia Against Es...
|7 hr
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|Kosovo wants EU, NATO to warn Serbia against es...
|9 hr
|CCCC
|3
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|13 hr
|Dave
|1
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC