Kosovo oppos'n lawmaker detained for disrupting parliament
Kosovo police say they have taken into custody an opposition lawmaker wanted for questioning over suspicions of disrupting the parliament with the use of tear gas. A statement Thursday said Aida Derguti of the Self-Determination Movement has been taken to the court in the capital, Pristina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|26 min
|Teddy
|1,788
|'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism...
|1 hr
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Enter
|6,436
|'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ...
|5 hr
|xxxx
|4
|Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect?
|Wed
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Wed
|zio-media cabal
|125
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|Wed
|WEAK TRUMP
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC