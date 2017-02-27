Kosovo imam accused of terror charges, tax evasion
Prosecutors in Kosovo say they have charged an imam with urging people to join terror groups in Syria and Iraq and commit terror acts and also inciting inter-ethnic hatred. A statement Monday said that the suspect, identified as Sh.K., from Pristina, was also accused of tax evasion in his business.
