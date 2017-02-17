Kaczynski: a 2nd EU term for Tusk not in Poland's interests
Poland's most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, says it's not in his country's interests for Donald Tusk to serve a second term as head of the European Council, a key European Union leadership position. Poland is the only EU state openly opposed to a second 2A1 2-year term for the former Polish prime minister, whose current term ends in May. The European Council brings together leaders of the 28 member states to determine the bloc's political priorities, and the question of a second possible term for Tusk is expected to be taken up at an EU summit in early March.
