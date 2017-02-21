Jeremy Corbyn vows to stay in post and - turn back the Tory tide'

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted he will "finish the job" as Labour leader and "turn back the Tory tide" despite the party's humiliating Copeland by-election defeat. Mr Corbyn acknowledged he has not "done enough" to rebuild voters' trust in Labour but made clear he will continue despite warnings the party is heading for a "catastrophic" general election defeat.

