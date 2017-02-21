Jeremy Corbyn vows to stay in post an...

Jeremy Corbyn vows to stay in post and - turn back the Tory tide'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Richmond and Twickenham Times

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted he will "finish the job" as Labour leader and "turn back the Tory tide" despite the party's humiliating Copeland by-election defeat. Mr Corbyn acknowledged he has not "done enough" to rebuild voters' trust in Labour but made clear he will continue despite warnings the party is heading for a "catastrophic" general election defeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) 16 hr Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) 16 hr Zeppelin 60
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Fri About time 1,146
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Fri About time 1,893
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Fri About time 126
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Fri TerriB1 1
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Fri About time 91
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,155,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC