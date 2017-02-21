Italy's Renzi brushes off schism, pos...

Italy's Renzi brushes off schism, positions self for future

Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi brushed off a fracture within his ruling Democratic Party on Tuesday as he positioned himself to retake its leadership three months after suffering a humiliating defeat. A left-leaning faction within the Democrats failed to show up at a decisive party meeting Tuesday after threatening a schism ahead of a national parliamentary election later this year or in 2018.

