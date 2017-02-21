Italy's Renzi brushes off schism, positions self for future
Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi brushed off a fracture within his ruling Democratic Party on Tuesday as he positioned himself to retake its leadership three months after suffering a humiliating defeat. A left-leaning faction within the Democrats failed to show up at a decisive party meeting Tuesday after threatening a schism ahead of a national parliamentary election later this year or in 2018.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|23 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|23 hr
|George
|1,892
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|George
|6,470
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Mon
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb 19
|zika the great
|12
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb 18
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
