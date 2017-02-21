Italy's left-wing rebels abandon Matt...

Italy's left-wing rebels abandon Matteo Renzi for new party

12 hrs ago

Rebels from Italy's ruling party, who quit in defiance of former prime minister Matteo Renzi, struck out on their own on Saturday founding a movement they hailed as a "renewal" for left-wing politics. The Progressive and Democratic Movement has emerged as the union of left-wing defectors from the ruling Democratic Party and part of the Sinistra Italiana .

Chicago, IL

