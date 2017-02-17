In election year, Germany to tap asyl...

In election year, Germany to tap asylum-seekers' phones for ID checks

19 hrs ago

The German government has drafted a law to allow authorities to tap into the phone and computer data of asylum-seekers if there are doubts about their nationalities - an unusual move in a country where data protection is sacred. According to a draft of the bill obtained by Reuters, officials at the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees will receive legal clearance to scan the cellphones, tablets and laptops of applicants for asylum.

Chicago, IL

