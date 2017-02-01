Hugh Bonneville: Film on India's part...

Hugh Bonneville: Film on India's partition reminds people to resist division

Actor Hugh Bonneville has said he hopes his new film exploring the partition of India will remind people to compromise and resist division. The Downton Abbey star, who plays Lord Mountbatten in upcoming film Viceroy's House, urged people across countries and religions to work together as he attended the fourth annual gala dinner for supporters of the British Asian Trust .

Chicago, IL

