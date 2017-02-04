'He is a very normal young man'; Egyp...

'He is a very normal young man'; Egyptian suspect in attack near Louvre married with baby

The Louvre Museum reopened to the public Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting "Allahu akbar!" attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building and was shot by them. The worldwide draw of the iconic museum in central Paris, host to thousands of artworks including the Mona Lisa, was on full display on a drizzly winter day as tourists filed by armed police and soldiers patrolling outside the site, which was closed immediately after Friday's attack.

