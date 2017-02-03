Guests at Austrian right-wing ball have reasons to celebrate

They are again likely to be outnumbered by protesters on the street. But after decades of being marginalized, those attending the Akademikerball can argue this year that their views are now supported by a large number of Austrians - perhaps even the majority - as well as a sizable number of voters elsewhere in Europe With tensions high, police barriers were up Friday evening and 2,700 officers were mobilized to ensure that attacks on taxis carrying ball-goers, trashing of storefronts near the ball and similar past violence will not be repeated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.