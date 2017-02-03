Guests at Austrian right-wing ball ha...

Guests at Austrian right-wing ball have reasons to celebrate

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

They are again likely to be outnumbered by protesters on the street. But after decades of being marginalized, those attending the Akademikerball can argue this year that their views are now supported by a large number of Austrians - perhaps even the majority - as well as a sizable number of voters elsewhere in Europe With tensions high, police barriers were up Friday evening and 2,700 officers were mobilized to ensure that attacks on taxis carrying ball-goers, trashing of storefronts near the ball and similar past violence will not be repeated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ease Tension... 1 hr Teddy 2
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Teddy 1,666
News PM challenges EU to 'say whether he's telling t... 12 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 12 hr Enter 6,422
News Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno... 19 hr George 2
News Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am... 21 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
News Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am... 21 hr War Criminal Wesl... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC